Securities Atty Pleads Guilty To Aiding 1 Global Ponzi Scheme

Law360, Fort Lauderdale (October 24, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A retired South Florida securities lawyer pled guilty Thursday in Florida federal court to securities fraud for facilitating an alleged Ponzi scheme through purported commercial lender 1 Global Capital LLC that raised in excess of $330 million from thousands of investors. Jan Douglas Atlas, 74, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, admitted during a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt that while serving as outside counsel for 1 Global, which told investors it provided short-term small- and medium-business loans known as merchant cash advances, he authored two opinion letters that intentionally contained false and misleading statements suggesting the investments were not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS