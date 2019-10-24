Qualcomm Kicks Off $200M 5G Investment Fund

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Qualcomm on Thursday revealed plans to launch a $200 million investment platform aimed at backing 5G-focused startups, saying the fund will help accelerate the adoption of 5G beyond smartphones. California-based Qualcomm, which bills itself as a top wireless technology innovator, said Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund will tap into the fast-moving evolution of 5G technology as it continues to shape the way people communicate. “5G will transform industries and should be viewed as a business strategy for all,” Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in a statement. “The intent of this fund is to fuel innovative 5G businesses that will be poised...

