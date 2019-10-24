Google Loses Bid To Nix Philips Patent At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly refused to invalidate claims from a Philips audio signal transmission patent in a challenge lodged by Google, the Federal Circuit has affirmed. Google LLC failed to prove that Koninklijke Philips NV's patent is anticipated by prior art, and it waited too long to argue that the patent is obvious, the Federal Circuit said Wednesday in a non-precedential opinion. Philips' patent covers an encoding scheme for transmitting audio signal, and the challenge centers on a required high-pass filter, which the PTAB defined as a filter that "transmits frequencies above a given cutoff frequency and substantially...

