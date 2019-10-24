Baker McKenzie Steers Chinese Builder’s $172M Offering

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Chinese housing construction company Broad Homes said Thursday it's planning to raise roughly HK$1.35 billion ($172 million) in a global public offering steered by Baker McKenzie that would also see the company debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Prefabricated building company Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co. Ltd. said it's planning to offer nearly 122 million shares, with about 12 million on offer in Hong Kong and about 110 million international offer shares, according to the company's Hong Kong prospectus. Broad Homes said it expects the shares to price between HK$9.68 and HK$12.48 per share, setting it up to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS