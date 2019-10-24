Texas Court Rules Hospital Must Face Patient Death Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday allowed a suit to move forward that accuses a hospital of causing a woman's death a week after giving birth, saying an expert medical report submitted by the patient's estate was sufficient under state law. A three-judge, Third Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed the denial of Seton Medical Center Williamson's motion to dismiss in a suit accusing the hospital and two doctors of causing the death of patient Latoya Jones. The suit, filed by Jones' estate and relatives, claims that Jones went to Seton's emergency room two days after giving birth complaining of fever...

