YPF Must Pay Its Own Legal Bills In $10M Apache Fight

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Argentine energy giant YPF SA can’t make an Apache Corp. unit pay $1.3 million to cover its legal bills from winning a $10 million arbitration award, a Texas federal court ruled, saying it won’t punish Apache for bringing a fair fight. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen said no terms call for fees in YPF’s $736 million agreement to buy Argentine operations from Apache Overseas Inc. In a ruling entered Wednesday, he agreed with Apache that the state-controlled YPF missed a deadline to seek fees under federal rules and isn’t otherwise entitled to recoup the fees under the sale agreement....

