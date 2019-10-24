Schlumberger, Dow Get Water Contamination Suit Tossed

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Schlumberger Technology Corp. and The Dow Chemical Co. don't have to face groundwater contamination claims from hundreds of Texas residents who are bound by an agreement to drop the suit after years went by without the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identifying the source of the pollution, a Texas appellate court ruled Thursday. The Eleventh Court of Appeals overturned a trial court’s May ruling allowing the lawsuit to proceed. More than 300 Midland, Texas, residents alleged they were harmed by hexavalent chromium found in their groundwater. The panel wrote that based on the plain terms of an abatement all parties agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS