Vape Co. Must Pull Illegal Ads For 100 Products, FDA Warns

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Thursday to New Jersey-based Eonsmoke LLC, alerting the company that nearly 100 of its flavored e-cigarette products lacked the necessary marketing authorization and can't be legally sold. The FDA said in a news release that Eonsmoke violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by marketing new tobacco products — including mango, cotton candy and sour gummy worm-flavored e-liquids — without authorization. The warning comes amid a nationwide lung injury outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said has led to 34 deaths and more than 1,600 injuries, according to...

