Location Data Suits Against Major Carriers Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Four separate consumer suits alleging Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint irresponsibly sold off customers' location data will be sent to arbitration, after a Maryland federal judge decided there's no reason not to put the allegations, however troubling, before an arbitrator. "Plaintiffs' allegations about defendants' conduct, if true, are indeed troubling," U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said in a sweeping decision on Wednesday. "And the concerns plaintiffs raise about the ability of consumers to recover in an era of widespread arbitration are well documented." But he added that courts are not allowed to consider arbitration "as an inferior or less reliable...

