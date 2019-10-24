How AbilityOne Bid-Protest Case Clarifies GAO's Limits

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office, in the recent bid protest decision Team Wendy LLC, clarified the scope of its authority to review protests involving the addition of products or services to the AbilityOne procurement list.[1] As discussed below, the GAO’s decision in this case provides important guidance to protesters, intervenors and procuring agencies alike. What is the AbilityOne program? In 1938, Congress created a program pursuant to the Javits-Wagner-O’Day Act that was intended to provide employment opportunities for persons who are blind.[2] In 1971, Congress expanded the program to include persons with severe disabilities. Now known as the AbilityOne program, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS