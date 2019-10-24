Canadian Co. Can't Nix 'Rogue' Arbitrator's $1.8M Award

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court declined Thursday to set aside a $1.8 million arbitral award issued to a Delaware information technology company, rejecting a Canadian medical software firm's arguments that the arbitrator “went rogue” when he ignored a contractual limit on liability. Nexia Health Technologies Inc. argued that the International Centre for Dispute Resolution arbitrator — Jones Day partner Baiju Vasani — had manifestly disregarded the law by not enforcing the "clear" liability limits in Nexia's contract with Miratech Inc. The Toronto-based company, which had fallen into a payment dispute with Miratech over a software upgrade contract, claimed Vasani had "re-writ[ten]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS