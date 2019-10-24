DOJ Strikes $6.4M Deal With Engineering Co. Over Billing Spat

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it struck a $6.4 million settlement with CH2M Hill over allegations the Colorado-based engineering company overcharged the government for environmental consulting work. CH2M Hill allegedly overbilled the U.S. Air Force for work performed by consulting staffers who didn't meet the educational requirements of the underlying government contracts, and then kept charging too much despite an audit that spotlighted the issue, the Justice Department said. "We rely on those who apply for, and receive, government contracts to fulfill their end of the deal — and that includes making sure that the personnel on the job are...

