Stearns Nears Sale To Blackstone As Ch. 11 Plan Is Confirmed

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy court on Thursday approved a Chapter 11 plan for Stearns Holdings LLC, clearing the way for the mortgage lender to shake more than $150 million in debt and emerge from an asset sale as a going concern. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman confirmed Stearns' plan, which will see the company sold to private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. and emerge from bankruptcy within the next month, according to the company. "The court's confirmation of our plan enables us to emerge from this process with a capital structure that matches the strong operating performance of our business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS