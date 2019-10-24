New FCC Broadband Survey Still Relies On Telecoms' Data

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced it has started its latest round of broadband data collection, despite internal dispute among commissioners over how much the agency should rely on data submitted by telecom carriers. Even though the commission had to revise a previous report because of concerns over the accuracy of coverage data, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai defended the choice to continue reliance on carrier data submitted via the so-called Form 477. Reliance on the form is believed to result in the overstatement of broadband coverage by about 3%, according to the commission. Initiating a new round of data collection "is just...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS