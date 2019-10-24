Mass. Appellate Court Won't Halt Vape Products Ban

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state appellate court refused to halt Gov. Charlie Baker's four-month ban on vaping products, after a motion to stay from the state and an emergency petition from a group of vape shops, saying the lower court's decision to leave the ban in place was well reasoned. Judge Kenneth V. Desmond Jr. said in Wednesday's order that a previous Superior Court order — which said the ban can remain in place as long as the state addresses specific legal requirements, including holding a public hearing — was "thoughtful, thorough and balanced." "The Superior Court judge held three days of hearings...

