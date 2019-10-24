NJ Lawmakers Lob NCAA Pay Bill, Fla. Gov. Joins Bandwagon

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- New Jersey is joining the growing list of states that will consider allowing college athletes to be paid for endorsements following California's lead as a pair of lawmakers said they introduced such a bill Thursday, the same day Florida's governor came out in support similar measures in his state. New Jersey Sens. Joe Lagana, D-Bergen/Passaic, and Sandra B. Cunningham, D-Hudson, said they have introduced the "New Jersey Fair Play Act," a bill that would allow college athletes to monetize the use of their names, images and likenesses. Such measures conflict with NCAA rules promoting amateurism, which prohibit college athletes from making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS