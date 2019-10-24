SEC To Settle $3.8M Smithfield Insider Trading Suit For $275K

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Thai national agreed to pay just under $275,000 to settle allegations he and his brother made $3.8 million trading on inside knowledge of Smithfield Foods Inc.'s sale to a Chinese food company, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told an Illinois federal judge Thursday. The amount that Bovorn Rungruangnavarat agreed to pay represents profits he made after teaming up with his brother, Badin Rungruangnavarat, to buy thousands of shares of Smithfield stock, call options and futures contracts ahead of Smithfield's 2013 sale to WH Group Ltd, the SEC told U.S. District Judge Manish Shah. The commission asked Judge Shah to enter...

