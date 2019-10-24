7th Circ. Not Persuaded Geologist Fired For Being A Democrat

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Evidence shows the Indiana Department of Transportation fired a geologist because he rubbed colleagues the wrong way and made a homophobic remark, and not because his Republican bosses didn't like his Democratic beliefs, the Seventh Circuit said Thursday. A three-judge panel affirmed ex-INDOT geologist Peter Daza's loss on claims the state violated Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act of 1871 by firing him because he's a Democrat, saying he did not present "a single piece of evidence relevant to his political affiliation." "The evidence presented actually shows that management had taken issue with Daza's conduct for years," the panel said....

