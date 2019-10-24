Ex-Deutsche Bank Traders Dodge Prison For Libor Rigging

Law360, New York (October 24, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday spared two former Deutsche Bank AG traders from serving time in prison following their conviction at trial for Libor rigging, saying she refuses to make them scapegoats for the sins of the entire banking industry. At a sentencing hearing in Manhattan that stretched on for hours, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon sentenced former New York trader Matthew Connolly and ex-London trader Gavin Black to time served with terms of home confinement, deeming them to be "very minor participants" in the scheme to manipulate the benchmark rate. Connolly and Black last year were convicted of...

