1st Amendment Can't Help Ex-Backpage Execs Avoid Charges

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal court ruled on Thursday that former executives and employees at listing site Backpage.com can't avoid charges of facilitating prostitution by invoking the First Amendment's protection of publishers — a legal question that saw civil liberties and anti-trafficking groups weigh in. U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich shot down the motion to dismiss the case against six people accused of promoting prostitution through ads on Backpage.com. The defunct site was once affiliated with the publisher of the Village Voice. Judge Brnovich said that the allegations — including that executives sought a business partnership with another site where people could rate...

