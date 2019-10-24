Alsup Baffled By Feds' Fight With Students Over Loan Relief

Law360, San Francisco (October 24, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup expressed support on Thursday for former students of defunct, for-profit colleges who are seeking class certification on claims the U.S. Department of Education is collecting on their loans while slow-rolling their loan forgiveness applications, telling government lawyers, "I don't know why you're objecting" to their bid for relief. Judge Alsup asked an attorney for the Department of Education at a hearing in San Francisco on Thursday to explain why he shouldn't certify a class of 150,000 former students who attended defunct, for-profit colleges and are suing the department for unduly delaying the processing of their loan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS