MGA Seeks To Revive $1B Trade Secret Suit Against Mattel

Law360, Los Angeles (October 24, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- MGA Entertainment urged a California state appeals court at a hearing Thursday to revive a $1 billion legal battle over claims Mattel workers snuck into showrooms and lied about their identities to steal trade secrets, saying the claims aren't time-barred because Mattel fraudulently concealed "smoking-gun evidence." At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, MGA's attorney Peter K. Stris of Stris & Maher LLP told the California Second District Court of Appeals panel that a jury should be given the chance to decide whether Mattel fraudulently concealed material facts that would have put MGA on notice of Mattel's alleged trade secret misappropriation....

