SEC Says Kik Is Using Discovery For 'Irrelevant Sideshow'

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a New York federal judge Thursday that messaging company Kik Interactive Inc. is using a baseless challenge of securities law to seek discovery in a way that would create an "irrelevant sideshow" and distract from its illegal conduct. The agency asked the judge to reject Kik's affirmative defense that the SEC's June enforcement action over Kik's $100 million token offering defines the tokens as securities based on an unconstitutionally vague interpretation of whether they constitute "investment contracts" under securities law. That defense goes against 70 years of well-settled jurisprudence, the SEC responded, alleging that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS