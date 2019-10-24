Exxon Exec Denies Scheme To Hide Costs Of Climate Change

Law360, New York (October 24, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- An Exxon Mobil executive on Thursday denied that he was a part of a scheme to defraud investors in the third day of a landmark climate change trial in New York state trial court, parsing arcane terminology to show the oil giant’s honesty. During his five hours on the stand before Justice Barry Ostrager, Exxon’s principle accounting executive David Rosenthal repeatedly denied he knew of any attempt to mislead investors about the business costs of climate change, having spent the majority of his time attempting to explain how Exxon had carefully selected language that investors should have understood. Exxon counsel Ted...

