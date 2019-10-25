Pitney Bowes Beats Post-Cyan Investor Suit In Connecticut

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Logistics company Pitney Bowes has escaped a lawsuit that was filed in the wake of last year's Cyan ruling and alleged the company failed to disclose business declines in public offering documents, with a Connecticut judge saying the downturns appeared to be “ordinary, quarter-to-quarter business fluctuations.” Superior Court Judge Charles T. Lee said Thursday Pitney Bowes Inc. would have been obligated to disclose “any known trends or uncertainties” that would have substantially impacted net sales, revenues or income from continuing operations for the upcoming quarter, and found the alleged misrepresentations at issue in this case involved neither. “Although the Securities Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS