'Goodyear Pimps' Sued Over Use Of Goodyear Blimp

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Goodyear has filed suit against an Illinois punk rock band called "The Goodyear Pimps," saying the group is violating an earlier agreement not to use the company's name, logo and the Goodyear Blimp to promote its music. The tire manufacturer says it reached a settlement with the band in 2007, under which "The Pimps" would stop using all of Goodyear's trademarks and stop wearing any clothes or using any props that bear Goodyear marks while performing, being photographed or otherwise marketing its music. But Goodyear says in August, it discovered the band is again using the Goodyear name, winged foot logo...

