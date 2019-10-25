Buchalter Firm Announces New Cannabis, Hemp Law Group

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles-based Buchalter Law Firm has announced the formation of a new law group focused on the cannabis and hemp industries to advise its more than 100 clients of industry aspects ranging from corporate formation to advertising. The law group will utilize more than 25 lawyers across each of its practice groups and will advise clients on a range of industry topics including mergers and acquisitions, distressed assets, real estate, unfair competition and compliance. The firm said its attorneys have experience representing investment funds, multistate operators, manufacturers, retailers and packaging companies, among others. Oren Bitan, a shareholder based at the...

