9th Circ. Says Judge Can't Waive Immigrant's Pot Conviction

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has rejected an immigrant's challenge of an appeals board's refusal to reopen his removal proceedings so he can seek a waiver of inadmissibility, saying an immigration judge does not have the authority to waive the drug trafficking conviction that made him ineligible for a visa. For the first time, the circuit court considered whether an immigration judge has the power to issue inadmissibility waivers and sided with the Board of Immigration Appeals by concluding that only the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has the authority to do that once an immigrant has entered the U.S., according to an...

