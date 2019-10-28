NYC Needs A Better Approach To Regulating Biometric Data

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Cities with widespread use of facial recognition technology are now exploring ways to regulate residential building owners' usage of biometric data. Unfortunately, the nation’s largest city is moving too quickly to offer a solution that is practical. New York City’s just-proposed facial recognition and biometric data regulation has a clever acronym, KEYS (for Keep Entry to Your home Surveillance-free), but not much else to commend its passage by the City Council. Its major provision would prevent residential building owners from requiring that tenants submit to biometric data screening and confirmation in order to gain access to their homes. They would be...

