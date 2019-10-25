Justices 'Struggling' With Okla. Tribal Land Case, Atty Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appears divided along a “fault line” over how the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s historical claim to its reservation should be weighed against non-Indians' expectations for that land, leaving the court “clearly struggling” with a tribe member’s murder case, an attorney for the tribe told a D.C. conference Friday. Kanji & Katzen PLLC's David A. Giampetroni told the Federal Bar Association’s D.C. Indian Law Conference that the court seems split between justices leaning toward upholding a 2017 Tenth Circuit decision that the Oklahoma tribe’s reservation boundaries had never been reduced or eliminated — and therefore the federal government, rather...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS