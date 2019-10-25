$16.7M AbbVie Inversion Settlement Gets Final Approval

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has approved a $16.75 million settlement for investors who claimed pharmaceutical company AbbVie hid the tax risks of its failed $54 billion merger with Shire PLC. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. — who in July gave preliminary approval to a settlement between AbbVie Inc. and a class of investors who bought shares of Shire during a two-week period in 2014 before AbbVie announced it was reconsidering the merger — approved the settlement plan Tuesday, according to a court order and judgment. “There is no just reason for delay in the entry of this judgment as...

