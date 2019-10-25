Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-King & Spalding Atty To Appeal Order On Counsel Payout

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A former King & Spalding associate is appealing a New York federal court's decision that his former counsel is entitled to a cut of his potential winnings in a wrongful termination dispute with the law firm, according to a notice filed with the court Friday.

David Joffe will ask the Second Circuit to review a decision by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, which resoundingly rejected Joffe's bid to remove a lien granted to his former attorney, Andrew Moskowitz of Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins PC, against any award he received in the case.

His letter noted that he was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®