Ex-King & Spalding Atty To Appeal Order On Counsel Payout

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A former King & Spalding associate is appealing a New York federal court's decision that his former counsel is entitled to a cut of his potential winnings in a wrongful termination dispute with the law firm, according to a notice filed with the court Friday. David Joffe will ask the Second Circuit to review a decision by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, which resoundingly rejected Joffe's bid to remove a lien granted to his former attorney, Andrew Moskowitz of Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins PC, against any award he received in the case. His letter noted that he was not...

