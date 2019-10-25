3 Takeaways From Mass. AG's Exxon Climate Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is breaking ground with a sprawling complaint alleging Exxon Mobil Corp. concealed climate change risks from consumers and investors, attacking the heart of how the oil giant operates. Healey's 211-page complaint goes much further than a suit by New York accusing Exxon of climate-related deception, which is on trial in Manhattan. Not only does it allege Exxon duped investors about the climate-related risks to its business, it says the company deceived consumers about how its fossil fuel products contribute to climate change and misled consumers about being an environmentally responsible company. It's the first climate suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS