Judge's Testimony OK In Disbarment, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- An attorney was rightly disbarred for allegedly lying under oath and hiding assets during a bankruptcy proceeding, and a lower court properly allowed a bankruptcy judge to testify in his disciplinary trial, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in reversing a lower court. There was nothing wrong with the trial court allowing testimony from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur, who oversaw attorney Mark Cantu's personal bankruptcy proceedings, the court held Friday. The decision overturns a May 2018 ruling from a panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals that said Cantu was entitled to a new trial because of the wrongful admission of...

