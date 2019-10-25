Taxation With Representation: Weil, Gibson, Blake, Baker

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, SoftBank takes a $9.5 billion stake in WeWork, investment firm Platinum Equity inks a $2.7 billion deal for software company Cision, and Hudson’s Bay Co. sells itself for $1.4 billion. SoftBank’s $9.5B WeWork Rescue SoftBank Group will take an 80% stake in WeWork, the workspace provider said Tuesday, in a $9.5 billion rescue package after a tumultuous two months that saw the money-losing company cancel its initial public offering and shake up its management. A Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP team advising SoftBank and the SoftBank Vision Fund included tax partners Devon Bodoh, Greg Featherman...

