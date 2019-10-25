Nothing New In Lab's Amended Boycott Suit, Symantec Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Symantec and a cybersecurity standards development group urged a California federal judge to nix a software lab's renewed boycott claims against them, arguing that there's nothing new in the allegations to save the suit. Symantec Corp., fellow cybersecurity software company ESET LLC and the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization, or AMTSO, lodged a joint motion Thursday to dismiss NSS Labs Inc.'s amended complaint targeting an alleged conspiracy behind their malware testing standards. They said the lab hasn't offered any new facts to support its assertion that not working with firms that refuse to abide by the standards constitutes an illegal boycott. Instead, they said,...

