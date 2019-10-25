Patient Assistance Groups Settle Kickback Claims For $6M  

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A pair of charitable foundations that help patients with drug copays have agreed to cough up $6 million to end allegations that they acted as conduits for drugmaker kickbacks to Medicare patients, federal prosecutors said Friday. The Patient Access Network Foundation has agreed to pay $4 million while Good Days has agreed to fork over $2 million to resolve the government's accusations that they flouted the False Claims Act, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. The settlements came about without any lawsuits being filed, according to the government, which said drug companies used the foundations as...

