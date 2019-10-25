Grit Real Estate Drops $104M On 7 Africa Properties

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Grit Real Estate has reached a deal to buy part or all of seven properties across several countries in Africa for $103.5 million in deals that include sale-leasebacks with PwC and Huawei, according to an announcement Friday from the Africa-focused firm. Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd. said Friday it was buying 50% stakes in two properties in Ghana, 86.6% interests in a pair of properties in Mauritius and a 100% stake in a development project in Mozambique. The firm is also buying between 80% and 100% of two warehouses in Kenya. It wasn’t immediately clear on Friday whether the $103.5...

