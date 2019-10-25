2nd Circ. Says US Marshals Couldn't Justify Guards' Ouster

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Friday that two federal courthouse security guards employed by a government contractor had their due process rights trampled when the U.S. Marshals Service ordered their employer to fire them without explaining its rationale. A three-judge panel held that Stephen Atterbury and Daniel Hauschild each had a "property interest" in remaining employed as court security officers and that their due process rights were violated when they were ousted. They each worked for Akal Security Inc., which contracted with the Marshals Service to provide security in federal courthouses. The panel noted that the central issue in the case...

