CNX Should Have Filed Indemnity Suit In Ohio, Driller Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- CNX's Pennsylvania lawsuit seeking to make a drilling contractor defend it in a worker's personal injury case should be dismissed because it belongs in Ohio, where the drilling and the injury took place, the contractor told a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday. After Zachary Miller, a worker for Patterson-UTI Drilling Co. LLC, sued CNX Gas Co. LLC and Halliburton over injuries he suffered working at a CNX-owned gas well in Monroe County, Ohio, CNX sued in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, seeking to make Patterson defend and indemnify it. Patterson had the case removed to federal court, and on Thursday it filed a motion...

