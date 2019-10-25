Colombia Wants $19M Award In Favor Of Glencore Annulled

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Colombia will ask the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes to annul a recent award that requires the country to pay $19.1 million to Glencore following a dispute over royalties due under a coal mining concession. An ICSID tribunal issued the award in August, finding that Colombia must repay Glencore after the country fined the company’s coal mining subsidiary CI Prodeco SA $19.1 million. The fine was issued to Prodeco in 2016 after the company allegedly incorrectly calculated royalty payments owed under the concession agreement. Glencore alleged in the arbitration that Colombia wrongly interfered with the concession agreement when it...

