Bipartisan Sens. Unite Against FCC's Proposed Subsidy Cap

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Senators from Hawaii and Alaska urged Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai to drop plans to cap broadband and telephone subsidy spending at $11.4 billion per year, saying the move could prevent many of their constituents and other Americans living in rural and remote areas from receiving broadband service. The FCC’s plan to cap spending on the Universal Service Fund could create a budget shortfall that would lead to some FCC programs being cut, according to a letter to Pai on Thursday written by Hawaii's Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, as well as Alaskan Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan and...

