Ex-B&N Cafe Managers Want Docs Over OT Exemption Talks

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Former Barnes & Noble cafe managers accusing the bookstore giant of misclassifying them as overtime exempt have asked a New York federal judge to make the company fork over documents containing discussions over reclassifying workers as nonexempt after a now-voided Obama era adjustment to federal overtime requirements. Kelly Brown and Tiffany Stewart, two former cafe managers who claim Barnes & Noble misclassified them and other employees as exempt from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act, on Thursday moved to compel documents from the company’s Sept. 24, 2019 privilege log. The workers said even though Barnes & Noble has denied the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS