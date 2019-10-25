FTC Investigates Northrop's Bid For $85B Air Force Contract

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman's efforts to secure a roughly $85 billion strategic missile contract are being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, which is examining whether the endeavors ran afoul of conditions the agency imposed when it cleared Northrop's buy of rocket engine manufacturer Orbital ATK. In a regulatory filing Thursday, Northrop said the commission had issued it a civil investigative demand "requesting certain information relating to a potential issue of the company's compliance with the [Orbital order] in connection with a pending strategic missile competition." Though not confirmed by Northrop or the FTC, rival Boeing revealed separately that the competition at issue...

