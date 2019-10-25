NextEra Escapes $15M Punitive Award In Boy's Electrocution

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A NextEra Energy Inc. subsidiary must pay $12.5 million to the family of a child shocked and killed by one of the company's power lines, but doesn't have to pay $15 million in punitive damages, a Florida state appeals court held Friday. Florida Power & Light Co. was accused of letting bamboo and other plants grow near its power lines — a risk to kids who could climb up and get hurt — but the allegedly "see-nothing, know-nothing approach" of the manager who dealt with the problem wasn't so bad as to warrant the punitive damages award, the appellate panel wrote....

