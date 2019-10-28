FCC Rules In Favor Of Telecoms On VoIP 911 Fees

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission ruled Friday that emergency service charges levied on voice-over internet protocol services can't exceed those applied to traditional telephone lines, doling out a win to telecom service providers battling allegations over uncollected 911 fees. In a unanimous ruling, the agency said 911 fees charged by state, local and tribal governments to VoIP services must match up with the outbound calling capacity those subscribers have, rather than on a per-telephone-number basis. In other words, the actual amount of emergency calls a VoIP subscriber could make at one time should be the determining factor. The decision will likely put...

