Glancy Prongay & Murray Will Lead Omnicell Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP will lead the proposed class in a shareholder's suit over medication automator Omnicell’s stock drop following a short-seller’s critical report on the company, a California federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge William Alsup said that the firm was well-equipped to manage the case, noting that in 25 years, the firm had represented a wide range of stakeholders in similar cases, and as lead counsel in class actions had won 21 settlements. Judge Alsup also said that plaintiff Frank Bursick, who alleges he lost $1,760 as a result of a 13% stock drop following a short-seller’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS