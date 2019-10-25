Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Glancy Prongay & Murray Will Lead Omnicell Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP will lead the proposed class in a shareholder's suit over medication automator Omnicell’s stock drop following a short-seller’s critical report on the company, a California federal judge said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup said that the firm was well-equipped to manage the case, noting that in 25 years, the firm had represented a wide range of stakeholders in similar cases, and as lead counsel in class actions had won 21 settlements.

Judge Alsup also said that plaintiff Frank Bursick, who alleges he lost $1,760 as a result of a 13% stock drop following a short-seller’s...

