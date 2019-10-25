Quest Settlement Of Data Breach Suit Gets Waved Through

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday gave her initial approval to a $195,000 deal in a proposed class action against Quest Diagnostics Inc. over a November 2016 data breach that exposed the personal information of about 34,000 customers. Ten days after the motion was filed, U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi granted plaintiff Grant Morrow's bid for preliminary approval of the settlement, saying the agreement is "fundamentally fair, reasonable, adequate and is in the best interests" of settlement class members. "The court preliminarily finds that the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate, was negotiated at arm's length and was...

