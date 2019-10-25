Congress Must Step Up To Regulate Social Media Giants

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc.’s chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, returned to Capitol Hill to testify before Congress on Wednesday about the company’s planned use of its cryptocurrency, Libra, attempting to debunk the voluminous number of concerns surrounding Facebook’s regulatory measures. It was Zuckerberg’s first testimony before Congress since his last journey to Capitol Hill back in April 2018 after the Cambridge Analytica Ltd. data breach. But, what did we learn from it that we didn’t already know, and where are we going next? Is Facebook’s Time Almost Up? It’s no surprise that Zuckerberg faced a hostile line of questioning Wednesday, particularly from Rep....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS