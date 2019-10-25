Canadian-Made Sawblades Skirt China Duties, DOC Finds

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Chinese companies are assembling their diamond sawblades in Canada in order to avoid paying duties on the products, the U.S. Department of Commerce ruled Friday, setting a preliminary levy on the Canadian producer involved in the scheme. Following up on allegations from U.S. companies aligned as the Diamond Sawblades Manufacturers’ Coalition, Commerce found that Canadian producer Protech Diamond Tools Inc. began to increase its sourcing of Chinese components soon after the government imposed the anti-dumping duty in 2009. “We find that Protech increased sourcing of Chinese cores and Chinese segments, which provides evidence supporting a finding of circumvention,” the agency wrote....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS